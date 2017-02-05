Cuadrado scores a stunner in the Serie A clash with Inter

Juventus cemented their position at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Juventus Stadium today.

Juan Cuadrado, who is playing for Juve on loan from Chelsea, scored a 30-yard stunner late in the first half to claim three points for his side.

Coincidentally, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was in the attendance as the Columbian scored his first league goal of the season.

He spent last season on loan at the Turin club and then re-joined them in a three-year loan deal last summer.

