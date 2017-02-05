Cuadrado scores a stunner in the Serie A clash with Inter

Juventus cemented their position at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Juventus Stadium today.

Juan Cuadrado, who is playing for Juve on loan from Chelsea, scored a 30-yard stunner late in the first half to claim three points for his side.

Coincidentally, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was in the attendance as the Columbian scored his first league goal of the season.

He spent last season on loan at the Turin club and then re-joined them in a three-year loan deal last summer.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte in Italy tonight to see old friends. At Juventus v Inter Milan, sitting next to his brother Daniele pic.twitter.com/WJ6VGpIzNx — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) February 5, 2017

View of Juan Cuadrado's STUNNER as seen by the Juventus fans! INSANE! #JuveInter pic.twitter.com/IXXQqjHyUt — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVXtra) February 5, 2017

That is Paul Scholes in disguise!!! (@Cuadrado)pic.twitter.com/KjWJBhTl53 — The ManUtd Gifs (@the_manutd_gifs) February 5, 2017

Oh my fucking god. What a goal. Juan Cuadrado with a goal for the ages. — Messi Minutes (@MessiMinutes) February 5, 2017

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more