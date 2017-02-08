Everton can catch big guns

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin believes that the Toffees can catch the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd in the league this season.

The Toffees are currently unbeaten in their last seven games and currently occupy the seventh spot. They have significantly cut down the gap that exists between themselves and the top six in the recent weeks.

As things stand, the Merseyside club are only five points behind sixth-placed Manchester United and six points behind their local rivals Liverpool, who occupy the fifth spot.

Schneiderlin, who joined the Toffees from Man Utd in a £20million move in January, believes that the Toffees can catch both the clubs in the pursuit of European qualifications.

“We want to finish high and catch the teams above us,” he said.

“Liverpool are six points clear, Manchester United are five – so why not? We can catch them if we had a good run of games. We need to finish strong, so we want to give the fans Europa League football for next season and build a platform.”

The France international joined the Merseyside club after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho at United.

In the pursuit of regular football, he joined his former boss Ronald Koeman at Everton. He shared a good relationship with the Dutch manager and was an important player for him at Southampton.

