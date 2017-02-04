Evra’s return to United was sabotaged, Mourinho demands more from players

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has claimed that his move back to the club was blocked by an unnamed person.

In an interview with Sky Italia during his visit back to Juventus, the Frenchman claimed that he had a discussion with United manager Jose Mourinho and was set for a return back to Old Trafford, but the move was not supported by a particular person.

“I was very close to a return to Manchester United. I also spoke with Mourinho but there was a person, whose

name I will not say, who probably did not like the idea of my return,” Evra said. “Even the fans were enthusiastic and would have been delighted, but because I realised that they would not do anything I then asked my agent to look for other teams. Marseille immediately won me over with their project and immediately created a great feeling.”

Evra signed for United from Monaco in 2006 under Sir Alex Ferguson and spent eight years at the club, winning the Champions League and numerous league titles during the period. He is something of a fan favourite and his failure to return to the club will be disappointing to most United fans.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has accused some of his players of being unable to give 100% to win.

“Playing to win, having the responsibility to win, and coping with the pressure of winning is something that has to belong to your natural habitat,” Mourinho said. “For some guys, it doesn’t.”

United are in a bit of a slump, having drawn their last three games, a return to their early season form—one that has seen them remain sixth on the league table since November.

The Portuguese coach will be hoping to motivate his players to go for the win as they face Leicester City on Sunday.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more