Former Juventus star in England ahead of a Premier League move

Former Juventus defender Martin Caceres has flown into England ahead of a possible move to Premier League.

The Uruguayan international has been a free agent since leaving the Italian giants in the summer and has been looking for a new club ever since.

The 29-year-old reportedly has been in talks with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Sunderland and now, according to Sky Sports he has arrived in England ahead of talks with interested parties.

ESPN today claimed that the Saints are very much interested in the player after losing centre-backs Virgil van Dijk (injury) and Jose Fonte(transfer) in quick succession.

Caceres almost signed for Serie A side AC Milan last week but failed to agree on personal terms with the club. Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani confirmed to Mediaset that Caceres had “passed all of the medicals, but we could not agree personal terms.”

He was also in talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor last month, but a move collapsed after he failed to pass a medical.

