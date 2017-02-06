Former target confirms Arsenal interest

Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler has confirmed that Arsenal held a long-term interest in his services.

The German international first became a subject of the Gunners’ interest when he was still plying his trade at Schalke. However, a move never materialised, and he ended up joining Wolfsburg in 2015.

He had stayed at his new club for only one year when he expressed his desire to move to a new club last summer. Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain were strongly linked with him in the summer, but Wolfsburg refused to let him leave the club.

The 23-year-old was finally granted his wish as he was sold to PSG in a reported £34m move in January.

Now, the German international has revealed that the Gunners had a long-term interest in his services, but they never made an approach for him in January.

“I had some good years in Germany, but I wanted to experience something different,” the 23-year-old told TF1’s “Telefoot” when asked about his decision to leave Germany this winter. “For that reason, I chose to join PSG.

“The directors and coach at Wolfsburg have changed. I was on good terms with them and we decided it was best if I left. I listened to my heart and chose PSG as they play in a style that suits me best.

“I had several options though. Arsenal had been in contact since about two or three years ago but I was not in touch with them this winter [before joining PSG].”

Draxler has made an immediate impact upon joining PSG and managed to score goals in each of his first two appearances for the club.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more