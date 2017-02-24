Griezmann backed to join Manchester United

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has been backed by former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit to join Manchester United in the summer.

Griezmann has emerged as one of the best football players in the world during his time with Atletico and has been consistently linked with major European clubs in the recent seasons.

Manchester United, in particular, have been strongly linked with the player and Petit, who played for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona in his career, thinks that his compatriot will definitely sign for United in the summer.

The France international, who finished third in the Ballon d’Or race behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi this season, reportedly has a £86m release clause in his contract.

“I think he will come to Manchester United, definitely,” Petit told Soccer AM.

“He has a great partnership with Pogba in the national team, they are very good friends as well,” Petit added.

“He will bring goals, assists and his winning mentality as well.”

“Griezmann over the last four years has improved step by step,” he said.

“Every single year he has improved his level all the time, so he’s got big ambition personally but as well with the team he’s playing for.

“For me, it would be a big bargain for Manchester United.”

Meanwhile, the Telegraph claims that Atletico have identified Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette as a potential replacement for United-bound Griezmann.

The French striker has scored 21 goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances this season and is reportedly valued in the region of £50m-£60m by his club.

