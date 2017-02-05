Hazard takes sly dig at Arsenal, Inter try to steal Conte

Chelsea star Eden Hazard brought along the banter following his side’s 3-1 trouncing of Arsenal on Saturday evening.

“It’s been a great day, we all enjoyed it,” the Belgian said after the game. “The fans were amazing. 3-1 is a good result for us and the gap is bigger now which is good. We want to stay there forever and we enjoy it.”

Hazard doubled Chelsea’s lead after half-time with a solo goal, dribbling all the way from the halfway line, shrugging off Mustafi and Coquelin before firing past a bamboozled Cech.

“We could have scored two or three more goals but we keep it for the next game I think. We deserved the win.”

A bit cheeky, some would say.

Meanwhile, according to Italian publication Tuttosport, Inter Milan are readying a bid to prise Chelsea manager Antonio Conte away from the club. The Italian side have spent big in recent times after the takeover by the Chinese Suning Group and are reportedly set to offer Conte a €60M contract over four years, with an accompanying €400M transfer war chest.

Goodluck with that.

