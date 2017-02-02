How are Premier League clubs looking ahead of Champions League knockouts?

The Champions League is moving into the knockout phase of the competition. There are plenty of mouthwatering fixtures coming up in the Round of 16. After Tottenham were eliminated in the group stages, the onus is on Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester to represent English football.

Leicester have had an unforgettable few years in the Premier League. After scraping out of the relegation zone in 2015, they went on to famously win the Premier League the following season. Whilst their 2016/17 Premier League campaign has been somewhat of a disappointment, they have actually done themselves proud in the Champions League after topping their group. They again find themselves as underdogs in a competition, priced at 50/1 to lift the trophy. After performing so well in the Champions League compared the Premier League, they are a bit of a wild card, and as punters learned last year, it is probably best not to write them off just yet. They will feel that they could progress to the next stage of the competition, however beating Sevilla over two legs is a tough ask for Ranieri’s men. Sevilla are priced at 40/1 to lift the trophy, and they will be looking to exploit the weaknesses that Leicester have shown this season.

Arsenal too face some stiff competition in the Round of 16. They will meet the competition’s second-favourites Bayern Munich. Munich are 4/1 to win the competition overall, whilst Arsenal are a bit of an outsider price of 25/1. Bayern Munich are on a bit of a winning streak domestically, and also have a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their winning run. Arsenal do have the advantage of having the away leg first, however, it will be a tough ask for them to come back from Germany with anything more than an away goal.

Manchester City will be a little bit more pleased with their draw in the last 16. They will come up against Monaco who are big outsiders to win the Champions League, priced at 80/1. Manchester City themselves are the shortest priced English team to win the competition heading into the knockout phases, they can be backed at 10/1. Things have not been as smooth as Guardiola would have wanted this season with Manchester City sitting outside of the top four in the Premier League and quite a way off the league leaders Chelsea. A good run in this competition could be the redemption Manchester City need heading into the end of the season.

One of the most anticipated fixtures in this round of the competition will be PSG vs Barcelona. Barcelona are the competition favourites to lift the trophy, currently priced at 7/2. It looks as though they are going to have to do this the hard way, drawing against PSG in the second round. PSG themselves are a bit of an outsider price at 33/1 to win the competition but expect that to shorten dramatically if they can find a way to push past Barcelona.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will both really fancy their chances in the competition this year. Real Madrid are currently priced at 9/2 to lift the trophy, with Atletico less favoured at 8/1. Both sides will be looking for solid victories in the next round as Atletico come up against Bayer Leverkusen and Real face Napoli.

See the full Champions League Outright Market Below:

Barcelona 7/2

Bayern Munich 4/1

Real Madrid 9/2

Atletico Madrid 8/1

Man City 10/1

Dortmund 12/1

Juventus 12/1

Arsenal 25/1

PSG 33/1

Sevilla 40/1

Leicester 50/1

AS Monaco 80/1

Napoli 80/1

Benfica 100/1

Porto 100/1

Bayer Leverkusen 125/1

*Odds may fluctuate, prices from www.betonbrazil.com/en/

