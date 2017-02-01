Hull shore up team with multiple deadline-day signings

Hull City began in the season with a bit of a squad crisis, a dire lack of summer recruitment and subsequent injuries ensuring that the Yorkshire club were understaffed for the new season, a situation which resulted in dismal results for the side, culminating in manager Mike Phelan’s sack just over a month ago.

This January, however, the club have done a great deal at attempting to bolster a lacking squad, with a series of deadline day signings ensuring that the loss of talisman Robert Snodgrass to West Ham is forgotten by fans.

📑 | We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Alfred N'Diaye from @VillarrealCF, subject to international clearance #WelcomeAlfred pic.twitter.com/OqYv0BSuIK — Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2017

Alfred N’Diaye made the move to Hull City on loan from Villareal yesterday. The 26-year-old Senegalese defensive midfielder will be at the club until June and his presence will be sure to improve the club’s midfield strength.

📑 | DONE DEAL! Kamil Grosicki has signed from @staderennais for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance #WelcomeKamil pic.twitter.com/rMPI02gM82 — Hull City (@HullCity) February 1, 2017

Hull City, yesterday, announced the signing of right winger Kamil Grosicki from French outfit Stade Rennais on a three-and-a-half year contract. The Polish winger had impressed for his former club, scoring four goals and assisting thrice in 18 games across all competitions. He is expected to step right into the void created by Snodgrass’ departure.

📑 | We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Andrea Ranocchia from @Inter_en #WelcomeAndrea pic.twitter.com/mMJ24CkInE — Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2017

Andrea Ranocchia made the move from Inter Milan to Hull City on a loan deal that will see him return to Italy at the end of the season. The 28-year-old Italy international has found playing opportunities limited over the past few months and will be keen on making a mark at Hull. It

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more