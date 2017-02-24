Influential Arsenal midfielder ruled out for the season

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla will miss the remainder of this season following an ankle injury.

Arsenal have missed the influential midfielder this season, and now, they have been dealt another blow as the Spaniard is set to miss the rest of the season. Cazorla had limped out during a 6-0 thrashing of Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium in October. The injury did not look as serious initially, and the Spanish maestro was expected to be back within a couple of weeks. Cazorla underwent a surgery in December and Wenger was hopeful of his return before the end of the season, but it wasn’t to be.

Cazorla’s injury has gone from 2 weeks to 5 weeks to 3 months to surgery to 6 months and now he’s out for the rest of the season Arsenal FC — Mohamed ElNneny (@ElNnenyM) February 23, 2017

Santi Cazorla has recently been handed a one-year extension by the club which will keep him in North London until the summer of 2018. Manager Arsene Wenger has already talked about the importance of Cazorla to his team, and the following statistics convey the picture in a clearer manner.

#AFC‘s Santi Cazorla has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/Icwht8jxjD — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) February 23, 2017

Arsenal’s Premier League win % since the start of last season: With Cazorla = 65.2% Without Cazorla = 50% Key man. pic.twitter.com/2Z9mRm99wM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 23, 2017

Most Premier League assists since 2012/13: David Silva (39) Mesut Ozil (37) Santi Cazorla (35) Wayne Rooney (35) Eden Hazard (33) pic.twitter.com/ubGSRTQmEj

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 23, 2017

32-year-old old has scored twice for the Gunners this season – against Watford and Southampton. The Spaniard joined the North Londoners for £16.5m from Malaga in the summer of 2012. He has scored 29 times for Arsenal in 180 appearances.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more