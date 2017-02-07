Inter Milan prepare massive wage offer for Aguero

According to 90min, Inter Milan owners, Suning Group, are set to offer Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero €350K per week wages in a bid to tempt him over to the San Siro.

Aguero, a subject of rumours linking him away from City in the past week, on Sunday reiterated his desire—albeit in the short term—to stay at the club. The Argentine started the season impressively but a series of poor performances and a multiple game ban has cost him his place in the starting eleven, with new signing Gabriel Jesus making the most of his opportunities.

Inter Milan have gained something of a reputation for chasing unbelievable targets, with Antoine Griezmann, James Rodriguez, and even Lionel Messi being players that have been linked to the club in recent times. An Aguero move would be more viable than the aforementioned, but the chances of City letting one of their best players leave remain slim at best.

Recent reports from Sky Sports have claimed that City have no intention of selling Aguero in the summer.

