It’s 2009 again as Fernando Torres scores a stunner in Atletico win

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres turned back the clocks as he scored a spectacular overhead goal in his side’s thrilling 3-2 win over Celta Vigo.

Playing at their home ground Vicente Calderon, Atletico found themselves trailing to Gustavo Cabral’s just five minutes in to the game.

Torres, who was regarded as one of the world’s best striker during his time with Liverpool, scored from a spectacular overhead kick to pull his side level six minutes later.

The 32-year-old, who has had a semi-successful second stint with Atletico, also managed to miss from the penalty spot in the 30th minute of the game.

In the end, Diego Simeone’s side needed late goals from Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann to secure all three points and move back into the fourth spot in the league.

Torres, whose contract with Atletico runs out in the summer, has now scored three goals in his last two league appearances for the club. He has made 17 league appearances (only six starts) this season and has scored five times.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more