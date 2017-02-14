Jesus out for up to three months

#JesusGabriel ruptura del 5to metatarsiano. Estará entre dos y tres meses inactivo. Mala suerte la del @ManCity esta temporada. — Vero Brunati (@verobrunati) February 14, 2017

Following Man City striker Gabriel Jesus’s 15th minute substitution against in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night, reports have claimed that the Brazilian forward will be out for up to three months.

The 19-year-old, who moved to City in the January transfer window from Brazilian side Palmeiras, has impressed in his five appearances so far for the club, scoring three and assisting twice—confining teammate Sergio Aguero to the bench in the process.

The injury was confirmed by the club to be a fractured metatarsal, with the striker opting for surgery over a quick recovery—reportedly for the long-term benefits. He is expected to stay on the sidelines for up to three months, a situation that is expected to bring Aguero back into the starting eleven, and Kelechi Iheanacho back into the fold.

Jesus’s arrival sparked some life into a floundering City team, catapulting them to second, and he will surely be a huge miss for manager Pep Guardiola as he prepares his side for the Champions League clash against Monaco next week.

