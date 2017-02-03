Jones to miss Leicester clash, highly-rated starlet signs contract extension

Jose Mourinho tells #MUTV Phil Jones is the only senior #MUFC squad member who is not fit for Sunday's meeting with Leicester. pic.twitter.com/kQQ0Ybdda0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 3, 2017

Manchester United defender Phil Jones remains unfit for the club’s weekend clash with Leicester City. The centre-back picked up a knock during the 0-0 draw against Hull City on Wednesday at the 55th minute and was promptly replaced by Chris Smalling.

The 24-year-old England international attempted to downplay the injury in an interview with MUTV following the game.

“My foot’s bruised, but I’ll be fine,” he said. “It’s nothing sinister, nothing serious, so hopefully in a few days I’ll be fine.”

It would appear; however, that he has failed to meet the fitness requirements set by manager Jose Mourinho.

Jones moved to Old Trafford in 2011 and was highly praised by then manager Sir Alex Ferguson, even being compared to folk hero Duncan Edwards. In spite of all this, the defender has gained a reputation for being injury-prone, with him going through a period of over two years plagued by various injuries. He has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season and will be looking to build on his solid performances.

19-year-old Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed a new deal with the club, one that will see him remain at the club until June 2020, with an option for a one-year extension.

The Congolese-born Englishman has been at the club since he was eight and only just made his professional debut during Sunday’s 4-nil win over Wigan. He is highly rated and considered to be one of the fastest players at the club already.

Meanwhile, United have recalled goalkeeper Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Grimsby following a reported significant injury to one of their first team goalkeepers.

