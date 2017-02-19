Jose Mourinho eye swoop for Arsenal star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is plotting an ambitious £30 million swoop for Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Daily Mirror reports that Mourinho, following the January sales of Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, aims to bolster his wide and central midfield options in the summer and has identified the versatile England international as a potential signing.

The 23-year-old arrived at the North London club from Southampton in 2011 with the reputation of being one of the best youth talents in the country.

However, up until now, he has failed to live up to the expectations and his performances during his time at the club could be best described as inconsistent. This season, his performances have improved considerably but he is yet to nail down a spot in Wenger’s starting eleven and has managed only ten league starts.

He has mostly featured on the wings for the Gunners, but in recent fixtures, he was deployed in the central midfield role by Wenger, and he produced some of his best performances of this season in that role.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more