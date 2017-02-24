Jurgen Klopp hints at a potential swoop for teenage sensation from Ajax

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed his admiration for Kasper Dolberg (19) who has netted 13 times for Ajax this season.

The teenage sensation from Denmark has scored 10 and assisted another 5 goals for Ajax Amsterdam in Eredivisie this season, in just 19 appearances. On the back of his performances this season, Dolberg has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton in the past.

Now, Reds manager Klopp has publicly admitted his admiration for the 19-year-old.

Klopp is a fan of 19-year-old, Danish starlet, Kasper Dolberg. He was discovered by the same scout that discovered Ibrahimović & Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/v245pyVOBS — AnfieldNation (@AnfieldNation) February 22, 2017

After a disappointing Winter Transfer Window, Klopp has started planning for the Summer Window already. He recently revealed that the talks with Agents, Players, Clubs are already in progress with the Reds on their way to making new signings.

Talking to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet earlier in the week, Klopp admitted that Dolberg is ‘fantastic’ and has a ‘great future’.

Klopp said, “Who doesn’t know Kasper Dolberg? You can’t play at Ajax without being noticed. Kasper Dolberg has a very great future. He is a fantastic player.”

The German added, “I love Danish players” and expressed his disappointment on having missed out on fellow Dane Christian Eriksen who plays for Spurs.

Dolberg is blessed with pace, has a physical presence alongside an eye for goal and is capable of playing anywhere in the frontline. Kasper is also suitable for a fluid gameplay and is equally potent playing both centrally and out wide.

Liverpool look poised to let go of their injury prone yet lethal striker Daniel Sturridge in the summer. Danny Ings too might not be able to reignite his Reds career following another lengthy time on the treatment table. Dolberg could be a vital addition to a squad which is certain to feature in either of the two UEFA tournaments next season.

