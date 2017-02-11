Juventus join race for Sanchez

Juventus have joined the race to acquire the signature of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to the Mirror.

Sanchez’s contract runs out in June 2018, but he has failed to reach an agreement with the North London club on a contract extension, with sources citing a discrepancy in wage demands. The 28-year-old Chile international has been in scintillating form for the Gunners this season, with 17 goals and 8 assists in the league this season — numbers that are right up there with those of the best players in the world.

Sanchez, 28, moved to Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 for a fee reportedly in the region of €42M to the joy of Gunners fans around the world. His arrival was seen as a major acquisition by the Gunners as they had to beat competition from Liverpool for his services.

His departure would represent the very thing Arsenal fans complain about — a lack of ambition by the club, as he is, perhaps undebatably, the best player in the team.

If Sanchez were to move, though, it would not be for cheap, as his current valuation is in the range of £65M.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more