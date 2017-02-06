Keane not keen on UAE

Earlier today, former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane was pictured taking part in a training session with UAE club Al-Ahli.

The images first appeared on the Twitter account of the UAE side. The speculation was rife that the former Republic of Ireland skipper has chosen his next destination following his five-year stint with MLS side LA Galaxy.

النجم الايرلندي روبي كين يشارك في تدريبات الفرسان صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/0S9P4z2yxM — النـــادي الاهــــلي (@AlAhliClub) February 6, 2017

However, according to the Irish Times, Keane is not expected to join the Dubai’s side. The 36-year-old striker is currently on holiday in the Middle East, and it is believed that he was invited by the club to train with their first team.

Keane is a free agent since his contract with LA Galaxy expired at the end of the regular MLS season in December.

During the winter transfer window, he was linked with a number of Championship clubs and Scottish giants Celtic.

Among Championship clubs, Preston North End and Leeds Utd were strongly linked with the striker, and either of them could still sign him as the deadline for signing free agents is March 23rd.

