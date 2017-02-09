Lallana set for mega Liverpool contract renewal

Liverpool are to tie Adam Lallana down for peak years with a£150,000-a-week contract until 2021. — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) February 8, 2017

Liverpool are set to offer star midfielder Adam Lallana a mega contract extension that will see him earn £150k per week until 2021.

Lallana, 28, has been, debatably, the best player in the team this season, with an impressive seven goals and seven assists in all competitions showing his immense value to Jurgen Klopp’s side. The midfielder, who was recently voted as England’s best player, is in the best form of his life, with his high work rate and technical ability proving to be one of the most important cogs in the unit Klopp is building.

The new contract will see his salary doubled—fair compensation for a player who has made the difference on so many occasions.

The Reds are in a bit of a slump right now, dropping from second at the start of the year to potentially sixth by Sunday, a situation Lallana believes is caused by the lack of players used to winning.

“You can see they have a lot of experience and that they are used to winning,” Lallana said in an interview with the Liverpool Echo. “They know how to win games even when not at their best. You don’t have to always win by scoring five or six. Maybe that’s an area we need to improve on. We maybe need to realise how good we are at times.”

“Myself and the other players haven’t won titles or loads of cups…we need to learn and get back to winning ways in the league as soon as possible.”

