Leverkusen star denies Chelsea move

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has debunked recent reports which carried his quotes claiming that he has agreed to join Chelsea in the summer.

Turkish publication Fanatik recently published a report quoting the Turkish international as saying: “God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season.”

On his Twitter account, the 22-year-old made it very clear that he has never talked about Chelsea in the press.

I said nothing about Chelsea in the press & didn't talk to any Turkish journalist – neither about the court decision nor about my future! — Hakan Çalhanoğlu (@hakanc10) February 6, 2017

The Turkish midfielder is known for his free-kick taking ability and has been linked with moves to almost all the major clubs in Europe.

He was recently hit with a four-month ban by the FIFA on a charge of breach of contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The Turkish club alleged that the player had agreed to sign for them from Karlsruhe in 2011, but he ended up staying in Germany.

FIFA, originally, ruled the verdict in favour of the Turkish club and CAS upheld it. Calhanoglu also has to pay a fine of 100,000 Euros (£85,900) to Trabzonspor.

