Liverpool boss admits transfer talks amid multiple links

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the Merseyside club have already started preparations for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The German manager also added that the club’s participation, or lack of, will dictate their transfer strategy for the summer.

“We are in talks with different people – players, agents, all that stuff,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

“Not a lot of decisions have been already made at this point. Why should they at this stage?

“But we are on the way. At the end, I’m sure we will have a really good squad.

“We already have a good squad and a few more good players will make it even better. There’s a good base.”

When asked if Champions League football is a pre-requisite to attract the players, he replied: “I actually don’t think so but we will see.

“We don’t have to talk about the Champions League now because we are not even qualified.

“But of course if we are in the Champions League then it would have an influence. We would need a deeper squad and you have to be prepared for that. No question.

“Even with the league this season, we could have needed a deeper squad with the injuries we had. But we’re through that now.

“We will adapt our plans to the number of tournaments we play next year.”

The Reds have been linked with a host of players in the last few days. Reports have claimed that the Reds are leading the pursuit to sign Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke in the summer.

The 19-year-old has refused to sign a new contract with the Blues, and he will be a free agent in the summer. The Sun claims that the Reds could land the England U21 international by paying as little as £8million in the compensation to the West London club.

In another report, the Mirror has reported that the Reds have started talks with £20million-rated Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze.

The World Cup winner returned to Dortmund from Bayern Munich last summer but has failed to cement a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s starting eleven.

He has made only eleven league appearances this season, and it appears that his former manager Klopp is ready to take a chance on him.

