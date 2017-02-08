Liverpool join Man City in pursuit of world-class striker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is eyeing to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the second time in his managerial career.

The Sun claims that the German boss wants to bring his former player to Anfield in the summer and he is ready to sacrifice Daniel Sturridge to complete his wish.

The report puts the player’s price tag at £40million, which is quite low going by the current standards in the transfer market. And it goes on to claim that Klopp will sell Sturridge to finance a move for the striker he signed for Dortmund in 2013.

During his four years in Germany, the 27-year-old has emerged as one of the top strikers in world football.

However, Klopp will face competition from Man City in the pursuit of the Gabon international.

The Sun claimed yesterday that Man City manager Pep Guardiola would move for Aubameyang if striker Sergio Aguero leaves the club in the summer.

Aubameyang has a contract until 2020, but Dortmund might consider selling for a right price in the summer.

