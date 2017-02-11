Liverpool set sights on Brandt and Gray

Liverpool are monitoring Leicester City’s young forward, Demarai Gray, according to reports by the Daily Mail.

Gray, 20, has been in impressive form for the Foxes, making the most of his substitute appearances for the club this season, with a goal and three assists in 626 minutes in the league, a testament to his effectiveness.

The pacy Englishman would serve as the perfect foil to Sadio Mane from the left-wing as his directness plays right into Jurgen Klopp’s brand of high-paced attacking football. Gray is highly-rated and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him make the move up to a bigger team in the near future.

According to the same sources, Liverpool are also targeting Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt, with the Germany U-21 international being the club’s first choice ahead of Gray. Brandt had his breakthrough season at Bayer in 2015/2016 and has carried over his form to the new year, with two goals and six assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances so far. Bayer are having a bad season and Brandt may choose to make the switch to the Kop, but it would not be for cheap.

