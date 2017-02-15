Liverpool target insists that he is happy in Italy

Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa has put a dent in rumours linking him with Liverpool by claiming that he is happy at the Serie A club.

The Brazil international, also known as Gabigol, has failed to create an impression following his big-money move from Santos in the summer.

Inter spent around €29.5m to secure the services of the highly-rated forward, but he is yet to open his goalscoring account. The 20-year-old, who has been dubbed as the next Neymar by the Brazilian media, is yet to start a league game for Inter and has managed only five substitute appearances.

Back in December, the Sun had claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the player and could make a move for him in January. However, a move never materialised, and the player ended up staying at Inter.

Now, the young forward has altogether quashed those rumours by claiming that he is happy at Inter and is not thinking about an exit from the club.

“It’s a bit too cold, but I’m very happy here,” Gabigol told the club’s website.

“Everyone is helping me, giving me advice and the fact I’m playing with superstars who previously I’d only see in video games is amazing.

“I’m ecstatic about wearing the Inter shirt.”

When asked about his much-awaited debut goal for Inter, he added: “My first goal? It will happen when God wills it so. I’m just trying to work and help the team.”

“I want to thank the fans for everything they’re doing for me.”

