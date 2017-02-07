Man City interested in former Arsenal target

Man City are plotting a summer move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, according to latest reports.

Spanish newspaper AS claims that City manager Pep Guardiola wants to bring the Portugal international to Etihad Stadium as he wishes to revamp his squad ahead of the next season.

Carvalho, who was a part of the Euro Championship winning Portugal squad, has been one of the most in-demand midfielders in football ever since his impressive performances in European Under-21 Championship in 2015.

He was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal for a number of seasons, and last season, Man Utd also expressed interest in his services.

However, it seems that he would be moving to City in the summer. He has recently changed his representation to Media Base Sports agency, a company owned by Guardiola’s brother and that has provided an edge to City in the pursuit of the player.

The 24-year-old has made 19 league appearances for Sporting and has also started every Champions League game for them this season.

