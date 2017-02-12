Manchester clubs compete for Ligue 1 star

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly battling each other in the pursuit of Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe.

French publication Le10 Sport, via MEN, claims that the 24-year-old is the summer target of both Manchester giants. Sidibe was a target for Arsenal last summer, but he rejected their interest to join Monaco from Lille.

City manager Pep Guardiola is set to overhaul his defence in the summer as the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna are expected to leave the club following the expiration of their contracts in the summer.

The Spaniard will get to have a close look at the player when City face Monaco in the double-legged Champions League last-16 tie in the upcoming weeks.

Meanwhile, United manager Jose Mourinho is also said to be a fan of the versatile full-back, who is also a France international.

However, Sidibe doesn’t appear to be the only Monaco player United are interested in signing this summer. The Red Devils have also been linked with interests in Bernardo Silva and Tiemoué Bakayoko in last few days.

