Manchester United agree summer deal for defender, goalkeeper set to leave

Man Utd have reportedly agreed on a summer move for Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo.

Portuguese publication Noticias ao Minuto reports that both clubs have reached an agreement over a £35m fee for the 23-year-old.

Semedo has been a key player for his side this season and has made 29 appearances in all competitions. The Portugal international progressed through Benfica B side and made his debut for the senior side last season.

His current contract with Benfica expires in 2021.

Meanwhile, in another United-related transfer rumour, goalkeeper Sergio Romero has made up his mind about leaving the club in the summer.

The Sun claims that the Argentinean is set to hold showdown talks with his boss Jose Mourinho and club chiefs. He is likely to ask them for a summer exit from the club.

Romero has acted as a backup option to David De Gea following his arrival at United from Sampdoria in 2015. He has managed only four league appearances for United.

Three clubs, including Romero’s former side Boca Juniors, have reportedly expressed interests in signing the 29-year-old.

