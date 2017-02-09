Manchester United lead pursuit of Ligue 1 star

Manchester United are reportedly leading the pursuit to sign Monaco winger Bernardo Silva.

The likes of United, Chelsea and Juventus have been linked with a move for the Portuguese in the last one year, but, French publication Le10 Sport, via talkSPORT, claims that the Red Devils are currently leading the pursuit to sign the 22-year-old.

Silva is represented by famous agent Jorge Mendes, who is also the agent and close friend of United manager Jose Mourinho. The report suggests that this link gives a huge advantage to United in the pursuit of their target.

Monaco signed their star player for £13.5m from Benfica in 2014. He has been a star performer for the Ligue 1 side throughout his time with the club. This season, he has scored five goals and provided five assists for the league leaders. He also contributed with two key goals in Monaco’s impressive Champions League campaign.

His current deal expires in 2020, and Mourinho will have to shell out a sizeable sum to get his transfer target.

