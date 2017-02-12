Manchester United made Premier League landmark on Saturday

Manchester United created history on Saturday as they became the first Premier League club to accumulate 2000 points since the inception of the league in 1992.

Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Watford 2-0 at Old Trafford to achieve the landmark on Saturday. The Red Devils needed 949 games to reach the number.

Arsenal, who have been a consistent fixture in the top-four since Arsene Wenger’s arrival at the club in 1996, claims the second spot with 1797 points.

Arsenal’s London rivals, Chelsea, are not far behind in the third spot. The West London club have become of the strongest forces in the world football since Roman Abramovich’s takeover of the club in 2003. The Blues have 1755 points on the board.

Merseyside side Liverpool occupy the fourth spot with 1650 points. They have a sizeable lead on North-London side Tottenham, who are next with 1411 points. Liverpool’s neighbours, Everton, are sixth with 1304 points.

According to Sky Sports, United have averaged 2.11 points-per-game, which is also highest in the league.

