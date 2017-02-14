Manchester United star hesitant on new deal

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has set the alarm bells ringing after stalling on a new contract offer from the club.

The Times claims that the 19-year-old is not happy with the lack of playing time under manager Jose Mourinho and thinks that his development has gone backwards following the Portuguese’s arrival at the club.

Rashford broke into United’s first team under manager Louis Van Gaal last season and scored nine goals in 22 games. The 19-year-old, who signed a new deal with United in May, has started only two of United’s last 12 league games. The new deal would reportedly double the striker’s weekly wages to £50,000.

The report claims that Rashford doesn’t think that his situation will improve under Mourinho and he is prepared to wait until the summer to consider his position at the club.

However, the report also claims that the youngster, who progressed through United youth ranks, has no desire to leave United but he is aware that his current playing situation is hampering his prospects for England national team.

