Mourinho brings up past following Leicester win [Video]

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday.

The win put the Red Devils within two points of top four spots and manager Jose Mourinho had a look of satisfaction on his face following the win, which came after three consecutive draws.

In the post-match conference, the Portuguese manager even jokingly brought up his last visit to King Power Stadium and reminded everyone that he was sacked following that game. He remarked: ‘The last time I sat in this chair, I was sacked!’

"The last time I sat in this chair, the next day I was sacked!" Jose Mourinho in a humorous mood after @ManUtd ease past @LCFC. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/iPJeNyfEiX — Hayters Teamwork (@HaytersTeamwork) February 5, 2017

It should be mentioned that Mourinho’s last game in charge of Chelsea, before he was sacked, was the trip to the eventual champions. The game had ended in a 2-1 defeat to the Blues and left them in the sixteenth place.

The current League table wears an ironical look as the current champions find themselves in the 16th spot following their recent defeat.

