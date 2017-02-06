Mourinho hints at midfielder’s exit, star striker could depart to Italy

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that veteran midfielder Michael Carrick is in the last stages of his time with United.

The 35-year-old has made eleven league appearances this season and has cemented his place in Mourinho’s starting eleven in the last few months. However, Mourinho is aware that Carrick is running out of his footballing age.

“Let’s be honest. I have seen many positives in Carrick,” he said, via the Daily Mirror.

“But I cannot go to his identity card and delete five years. Michael is not 30.”

However, the Portuguese manager had earlier indicated that he wants the 35-year-old to stay for one more season with the Red Devils.

He said back in November: “We have a good understanding. We know when he can play. We know when he is ready and when he needs a rest.

“I am still having Michael Carrick and probably for one more season. That’s life.”

Carrick signed a one-year contract extension last summer, and it appears very likely that we will sign for one more year for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent has hinted that the striker’s next move could be Napoli in Italy.

The Swedish striker is likely to stay with United for one more season, but his agent Mino Raiola has revealed that he is in love with the city of Naples and could move there following his time in England.

“As for Ibrahimovic, he’s always been in love with Naples and the passion of the Neapolitans, and I’ve always said that openly because he grew up in a family which was similar to the Neapolitans and then with me,” Raiola told Radio CRC.

“He knows what the love of the Neapolitans means and that passion has always attracted him.

“I know that De Laurentiis knows him, and with Zlatan you never know what could happen.”

