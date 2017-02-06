Paris Saint-Germain to raid Premier League in summer

French champions Paris-Saint Germain are preparing to raid Premier League next summer, according to reports.

The French champions are reportedly looking for a striker and have identified Man City’s Sergio Aguero and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez as possible summer recruitments.

Goal.com reports that PSG boss Unai Emery wants to sign a world-class forward to partner Edison Cavani next season.

Sanchez and Aguero feature at the top of PSG’s wish list and the Ligue 1 giants are prepared to break the bank to land one of the two in the summer.

Aguero has been a subject of transfer rumours of late after manager Pep Guardiola dropped him from his starting eleven for new-arrival Gabriel Jesus. Over the weekend, the Argentine admitted that his future in England is in the hands of the Citizens.

Meanwhile, Sanchez has been Arsenal’s best player this season, but he is still involved in negotiations with the club over a contract extension. His current deal expires in 2018, and until now the Gunners have failed to convince him to sign a contract extension.

