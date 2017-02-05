Real Madrid star pushing for a summer move

Real Madrid frontman Karim Benzema is considering his future at the club and may push for a summer move, according to the reports in Spain.

Spanish publication AS, via Metro, has claimed that the signals from the Benzema camp indicate that the player feels his time at Real Madrid has come to a natural end and he wishes to pursue a new challenge.

The French striker joined Real in 2009, and since then he has scored 174 goals in all competitions for the club.

He has also won a La Liga title and two Champions League titles during his time in Madrid.

His current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2019, and he is not expected to come cheap in the transfer market.

The like of Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with interest in the striker in the past. The Gunners are in particular have been consistently linked with him.

Arsene Wenger is a self-proclaimed fan of the player, and he unsuccessfully attempted to sign him when he joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009.

