Relegation battle shaping up to be more interesting than the title-race

It is shaping up to be a one-horse title race in Premier League this season. Following their 3-1 win over Arsenal, Chelsea have further cemented their claim on the title.

Liverpool’s defeat to Hull City left them in a vulnerable position too. As things stand, the Blues have a formidable nine-point lead over second-placed Tottenham. It appears that Antonio Conte’s side would run away with the league title in the Italian’s first season in England.

However, if you are looking for real suspense and drama, then you need to follow the relegation battle in the league. If you have a keen eye, then you must have noticed that the bottom of the league table has constantly been shuffling in the last few weeks.

Hull City and Swansea have improved tremendously after appointing new managers. Even, Sunderland have produced a couple of decent results of late. Their 4-0 win against relegation rivals Crystal Palace today was arguably their best performance this season.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Leicester are in a free-fall. It won’t be a surprise at this rate if the champions find themselves in Championship next season.

Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough are getting a lot of draws and just hanging above the relegation zone.

Who do you think will suffer the drop in May?

