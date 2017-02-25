Roberto Mancini turns down Leicester job

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has rejected the Leicester City job, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Leicester, on Thursday, announced their parting with manager Claudio Ranieri, much to the chagrin of managers and pundits in the Premier League alike. The Italian, last season, achieved, arguably the greatest feat in modern football, leading the Foxes to a historic league title. Their fortunes have turned for the worse this season; however, with their form since the start of the season—failing to score a single league goal—ensuring that they sit 17th on the league table, one point away from the drop into the relegation zone, and two from 20th.

Mancini, a premier league champion himself—with Manchester City in 2012—has been out of a job since the summer when Inter Milan replaced him with the now also sacked Frank De Boer. He had a spell at Leicester back in 2001 as a player and is said not to be interested in taking up the job.

Other names including Alan Pardew, Roberto Di Matteo, and even Ryan Giggs have been thrown around as possible options.

