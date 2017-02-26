Sanchez wants out – Report

Alexis Sanchez has told members of staff at Arsenal that he wants to leave the club this summer. (John Cross) — From The Stands (@FromTStands) February 25, 2017

Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez has informed club staff that he wants to leave the club during the summer, according to John Cross of Mirror Online.

The 28-year-old has carried his team at times this season, with his newly found central free-roaming role allowing him to express his more attacking abilities, a fact backed up by his nigh-insane statistics so far—20 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

The Chile forward moved to Arsenal in 2014 and will be entering the last year of his contract in June. A move away from the club has been on the cards for a while now, as the player believes his weekly wages—reported to be in the region of £140,000—doesn’t align with his opinion on how much value he brings to the club. A £250,000 figure has been thrown around by the media as what Sanchez requests, but one must consider the club’s current trajectory to be another major reason for the forward’s decision. The club has failed to establish their ambitions, with the recent 5-1 thumping against Bayern Munich still clear in the minds of fans all over the world—an event that epitomises the club’s orientation.

Meanwhile, according to the Mirror, the Arsenal board have promised to not offer the player extravagant wages—another decision that is sure to irk Gunners fans.

