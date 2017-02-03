Schweinsteiger added to Europa squad

German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has completed a remarkable revival of his time with Manchester United.

The former German skipper found himself out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho, who replaced Louis Van Gaal during summer.

He was made to train with the reserves by Mourinho, and it looked certain that he would leave the club in January.

However, he remained professional in training and was awarded two substitute appearances in cup games. He followed his substitute appearances with his first start for United in more than a year in the FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic.

Schweinsteiger produced a goalscoring MOTM performance in the 4-0 win against the Latics. Following the game, Mourinho praised the World Cup winner for his professionalism and made it clear that he remains a part of his plans

Now, in the latest recognition of his recent efforts, Schweinsteiger has been added to United’s Europa League squad.

He’s back! Manchester United have added Bastian Schweinsteiger to their squad for the Europa League knockout stage 👊 pic.twitter.com/3WuOKF6JCO — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 3, 2017

The Red Devils will resume their Europa League campaign with the two-legged round-of-32 tie against Ligue 1 club St Etienne. Youngsters Joel Pereira and Dean Anderson also find themselves in Europa League squad.

