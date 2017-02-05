Sergio Aguero’s future at City

Recent events have cast a shadow of doubt over Sergio Aguero’s future at Manchester City.

Firstly, the Argentinean was sacrificed by City manager Pep Guardiola to make way for new signing Gabriel Jesus in the starting eleven. And Jesus’ early performances don’t suggest that he will be leaving his spot anytime soon.

Following his exclusion from the team, reports emerged in the media that current league leaders Chelsea plan to move for Aguero if Diego Costa departs in the summer.

However, according to Sky Sports, City don’t have any intention of selling the 28-year-old in the summer. The report claim that City consider Aguero to be a key member of the squad, for not only this season but also in the long-term. He still has more than three years left on his current deal with City. The forward has scored 15 goals for City in all competitions this season.

Following his substitute appearance in City’s 2-1 win over Swansea today, he was asked by a Goal.com journalist about the recent rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea: “No, no. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards, we’ll see what the club wants to do with me.”

“Yeah, fine, normal. Sometimes this happens. When you’re on the bench, you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team, and we’ll see what happens with my future.”

