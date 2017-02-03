Sky Sports pundit expects Liverpool to drop points

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson is backing Chelsea to strengthen their grip on the League title race this weekend.

The Blues already enjoy a nine-point lead at the top, and Merson thinks that the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will drop further points this week.

In a crucial league encounter at the top of the table, the leaders will host third-placed Arsenal in a league game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Gunners suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Watford on Tuesday, and Merson thinks that they will suffer their second consecutive defeat on Saturday. He is backing Chelsea to register a comprehensive 3-1 win against their London rivals.

He writes in his column for Sky Sports: “Arsenal were shocking on Tuesday against Watford and they won’t be relishing this trip to Stamford Bridge. It’s a must-win game for Arsenal after their defeat to the Hornets, and they have got to go for it against the best team in the country. That will play into Chelsea’s hands. I just can’t make a case for Arsenal here. Chelsea are running away with the league, and I think they’ll claim a comprehensive victory.”

Liverpool travel to Hull City on Saturday, and Merson is backing the Tigers to come out with a 1-1 draw against their much-fancied opponents.

The Reds are without a win in their last four league games, while the Tigers registered an encouraging goalless draw at Manchester United on Wednesday.

In other predictions, Merson is backing Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United to register comfortable victories against their respective opponents.

