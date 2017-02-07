Tottenham flop to leave the club in the summer?

Wolfsburg and Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham flop Vincent Janssen this summer, reports Evening Standard.

The Dutch international joined Spurs in a £18million move from AZ Alkmaar in the summer. In the previous season, he scored 27 goals in Eredivisie and was the league’s top goalscorer of the season.

However, the 22-year-old has failed to replicate his form in Premier League. He has managed only one goal in 17 league appearances this season, and that goal came from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

As things stand, the Dutchman is still determined to make his time successful at the North London club and his manager Mauricio Pochettino has also recently given him his backing.

Mauricio Pochettino said: “It is not an issue. Janssen is not in his best moment, but he is young, it’s his first season, and we’ve had a lot of chats with him.

“It is normal, it’s all new for him, and he needs to be relaxed, train hard, try to improve and when he has the opportunity to play, show his quality. The most important thing is that we believe in him and trust in him.”

Both interested clubs reportedly enquired about Janssen’s availability in January and are expected to renew their interest in the summer.

Meanwhile, Janssen doesn’t have many games left this season to prove that he is not another Roberto Soldado.

