Tottenham interested in Manchester United star

Tottenham are reportedly monitoring striker Anthony Martial’s situation at Manchester United.

Daily Mirror claims that Spurs are aware that the 21-year-old is not happy with the lack of playing time under manager Jose Mourinho and they are prepared to offer him an exit in the summer.

The France international arrived at United for an initial fee of £36 million from Monaco in the summer of 2015. He made an immediate impact in Premier League and finished his debut season in England with 17 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

However, he slipped down the pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho following the summer arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Martial was also forced to hand over his number 9 jersey to the Swedish striker in the summer.

Martial has managed only ten league starts this season and recent speculation has suggested that his time at United might be coming to an end.

Spurs unsuccessfully attempted to sign him before he moved to United in 2015 and they would definitely be leading the line of suitors if he does become available in the summer.

