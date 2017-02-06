Tottenham star a summer target for Real Madrid

Tottenham skipper Hugo Lloris has been linked with a summer move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Telegraph claims that the France international is on the shortlist of goalkeepers Real Madrid have drawn for the summer.

The Spanish club are currently under a transfer ban, which will be lifted next summer. One of their main priorities over the summer would be to sign a world-class goalkeeper to replace Keylor Navas.

Real are also interested in Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois, but they are aware that it won’t easy to prise away the Belgian from the Blues.

In comparison, Lloris represents a much more achievable target to Champions League winners. Signing Lloris from Spurs won’t be an easy task either for Real. The 30-year-old is the skipper of Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and he recently signed a contract extension until 2022.

However, both clubs have done business in the past, and a potential deal for Lloris can’t be ruled out.

David de Gea of Manchester United also remains on the watchlist for Real.

