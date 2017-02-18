Tottenham to replace flop in summer

Tottenham flop Moussa Sissoko has been linked with a move to Serie A side AC Milan.

According to Italian publication Calciomercato, and also the Sun, the Italian giants are prepared to offer a way out to the France international from his horrible spell in the North London.

The 27-year-old has been a huge disappointment for Spurs after signing for them in a £30million deadline day deal from Championship club Newcastle last summer.

He has picked up only six league starts this season and has managed to complete 90 minutes on the pitch only in one of those starts.

Both manager Mauricio Pochettino and club fans have questioned Sissoko’s commitment on the pitch, and at the moment, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will depart in the summer.

His departure could possibly indicate the arrival of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha at White Hart Lane.

The Ivory Coast international was heavily linked with Spurs in January, and the Sun claims that Spurs could reignite their interest in the summer. The Eagles value their star player at £20m.

