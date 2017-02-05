Twitter trolls Joel Matip following Cameroon’s AFCON triumph

Cameroon defeated Egypt 2-1 in the AFCON final today to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

The Lions were dealt a big blow when a number of senior players retired from the national team just days before the tournament.

However, over the course of the tournament, they defied all the odds and, today, came from behind to beat Egypt in the final.

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip was one of the Cameroon players who retired before the tournament. The 25-year-old wanted to focus on football with the Reds, but his presence hasn’t quite proved to be useful to Jurgen Klopp’s side as they continue to struggle with results.

Nonetheless, Twitter is definitely having a field day at the expense of Matip today.

