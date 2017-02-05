Twitter trolls Joel Matip following Cameroon’s AFCON triumph

Cameroon defeated Egypt 2-1 in the AFCON final today to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

The Lions were dealt a big blow when a number of senior players retired from the national team just days before the tournament.

However, over the course of the tournament, they defied all the odds and, today, came from behind to beat Egypt in the final.

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip was one of the Cameroon players who retired before the tournament. The 25-year-old wanted to focus on football with the Reds, but his presence hasn’t quite proved to be useful to Jurgen Klopp’s side as they continue to struggle with results.

Nonetheless, Twitter is definitely having a field day at the expense of Matip today.

Matip and those Cameroon players who turned down Afcon watching their tv like pic.twitter.com/5VrC71LVOe — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 5, 2017

Joel Matip could have won the Africa cup with Cameroon but decided to stay at Liverpool and lose to Hull City — Mootaz (@MHChehade) February 5, 2017

The 7 PLAYERS that declined to play for CMR 😂

JOEL MATIP

ALLAN NYOM

ANDRE ONANA

GUY NDY ASSEMBE

MAXIME POUNDJE

ANDRE ANGUISSA

IBRAHIM AMADOU — Usman (@Husmanuel) February 5, 2017

Matip declined to play for Cameroon who has just won #AFCON2017 and during this period Liverpool haven't won a single game. — nana agyeman (@naagyeman6) February 5, 2017

Joel Matip missed out on being an AFCON winner for this pic.twitter.com/bvi5y620io — Kodak Hans🇨🇴 (@OfflineMartinez) February 5, 2017

Joel Matip turned down Cameroon to play for Liverpool. Cameroon just won AFCON. Liverpool just lost to Hull. pic.twitter.com/wOUSgnrf6J — Raijin (@JoeyUch1ha) February 5, 2017

When Joel Matip meets the guy that told him to ignore Cameroon now that they have won the Africa Cup of Nations: pic.twitter.com/M9CdgsdTht — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) February 5, 2017

Matip could've won the AFCON instead he chose to beat Plymouth Argyle — KD (@ManCityKD) February 5, 2017

Matip at the moment 😂 pic.twitter.com/hjU7x5Kasn — Doyen (@Laud629) February 5, 2017

