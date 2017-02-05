United fans think Martial’s time is over at the club

Anthony Martial has been the biggest victim of Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Manchester United in the summer.
Well, it’s a close fight between him and Bastian Schweinsteiger. Nonetheless, the striker, who arrived in a big-money move in 2015, has started only nine league games this season.
His future at the club has attracted a lot of attention as manager Jose Mourinho has failed to provide his backing to the 21-year-old.
The Frenchman recently started in the FA Cup win over Wigan but found himself on the bench again against Leicester City today. He even failed to make a substitute appearance ahead of the likes of Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini and Ashley Young.
This latest team-selection from Mourinho has convinced a lot of United fans that Martial’s time is over at the club.
That's a message to Martial if ever I've seen one, Young coming on for Rashford.
— Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) February 5, 2017
#manutd Free Anthony Martial 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/oofWDPYB1l
— Justin Green (@justybsure) February 5, 2017
Ashley Young comes on in place of Marcus Rashford instead of Anthony Martial. There is something deeply wrong going on with Martial. Uh oh.
— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 5, 2017
NO ANTHONY MARTIAL AGAIN. 😢
Gotta horrible feeling he won't be here next season. Would hate for that to happen! #LEIMUN #MatchdayMac
— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) February 5, 2017
martial is gone
— kelton (@vkxlton) February 5, 2017
No Martial again…. pic.twitter.com/tdLPJzWx9J
— Mitronhimovic (@SemperFiUnited) February 5, 2017
Jose Mourinho said
Ashley Young > Anthony Martial
😂😂😂
No one players is bigger than Our Club pic.twitter.com/2GItGZ1M3a
— b_mendrofa (@b_mendrofa) February 5, 2017
Rip martial.
— Walton. (@Wxlton_) February 5, 2017
Would cry if Martial leaves tbh, Mourinho sending a message by putting on Young instead…
— Numan (@numanm7) February 5, 2017
2014/2015: Young replaces Di Maria
2015/2016: Young replaces Memphis
2016/2017: Young replaces Martial#PL #LEIMUN #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HwJFygvEZp
— TREVIN (@Trevin_Govender) February 5, 2017
