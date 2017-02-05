United fans think Martial’s time is over at the club

Anthony Martial has been the biggest victim of Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Manchester United in the summer.

Well, it’s a close fight between him and Bastian Schweinsteiger. Nonetheless, the striker, who arrived in a big-money move in 2015, has started only nine league games this season.

His future at the club has attracted a lot of attention as manager Jose Mourinho has failed to provide his backing to the 21-year-old.

The Frenchman recently started in the FA Cup win over Wigan but found himself on the bench again against Leicester City today. He even failed to make a substitute appearance ahead of the likes of Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini and Ashley Young.

This latest team-selection from Mourinho has convinced a lot of United fans that Martial’s time is over at the club.

That's a message to Martial if ever I've seen one, Young coming on for Rashford. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) February 5, 2017

Ashley Young comes on in place of Marcus Rashford instead of Anthony Martial. There is something deeply wrong going on with Martial. Uh oh. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 5, 2017

NO ANTHONY MARTIAL AGAIN. 😢 Gotta horrible feeling he won't be here next season. Would hate for that to happen! #LEIMUN #MatchdayMac — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) February 5, 2017

martial is gone — kelton (@vkxlton) February 5, 2017

Jose Mourinho said Ashley Young > Anthony Martial 😂😂😂 No one players is bigger than Our Club pic.twitter.com/2GItGZ1M3a — b_mendrofa (@b_mendrofa) February 5, 2017

Would cry if Martial leaves tbh, Mourinho sending a message by putting on Young instead… — Numan (@numanm7) February 5, 2017

