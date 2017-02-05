United fans think Martial’s time is over at the club

Anthony Martial has been the biggest victim of Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Manchester United in the summer.

Well, it’s a close fight between him and Bastian Schweinsteiger. Nonetheless, the striker, who arrived in a big-money move in 2015, has started only nine league games this season.

His future at the club has attracted a lot of attention as manager Jose Mourinho has failed to provide his backing to the 21-year-old.

The Frenchman recently started in the FA Cup win over Wigan but found himself on the bench again against Leicester City today. He even failed to make a substitute appearance ahead of the likes of Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini and Ashley Young.

This latest team-selection from Mourinho has convinced a lot of United fans that Martial’s time is over at the club.

