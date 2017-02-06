United star debunks claim of imminent transfer

Dont listen the papers it's wrong thanks Come on United 🔴 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 6, 2017

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has refuted claims that he is set to leave the club in the summer.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, in a tweet yesterday, following his club’s 3-0 away at Leicester City—a game in which he was an unused substitute, replied to rumours floating around the British media that claimed that a lack of playtime under new manager Jose Mourinho had turned his attentions away from the club.

Martial transferred to United in 2015 under Louis Van Gaal and impressed in his first season at the club, scoring 17 and assisting eight in all competitions, with his goal against Everton in the FA Cup semifinal proving to be, perhaps, the most important United one scored on the road to the trophy.

In spite of his impressive start, the winger has found life under Jose Mourinho a tad more difficult, racking up just 22 appearances across all competitions, with an accompanying six goals and five assists still not being enough to win the heart of his new manager.

United fans have taken a liking to the ice-cold Frenchman and will be loathed to see him leave. It would seem that opinion is one he shares.

