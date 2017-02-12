United target turns down contract extension

Bakayoko has turned down an extension with Monaco. There is tension on the issue. https://t.co/NSLYiFvjx6 — Daniel Feliciano (@dmf180593) February 12, 2017

Manchester United target Tiemoué Bakayoko has reportedly refused to sign a contract extension with his club AS Monaco. His current deal with the Ligue 1 club expires in 2019.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder was reportedly identified by United manager Jose Mourinho as a transfer target during the January transfer window, with sources listing him as a possible replacement for club veteran Michael Carrick.

Bakayoko has been one of the most important players in a dominating Monaco side that have averaged over three goals per game so far this season, and sit first on the Ligue 1 table, three points ahead of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

Fast, powerful, and tenacious – Bakayoko would be the perfect foil for world record transfer holder Paul Pogba, as his ability to effectively shield the United defence would give his fellow Frenchman leeway to bomb forward and play his natural game.

While details of the situation are unknown, United fans around the world will be pleased to hear of this, as they’ve been crying out for all all-action midfielder—United’s reply to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more