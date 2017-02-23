Wayne Rooney set for summer exit, Arsenal named as possible destination

Manchester United talisman Wayne Rooney is set for a summer exit, according to a report from the Times

After reports earlier in the week had claimed that the United forward was set to leave the club before the pending closure of the Chinese transfer window, sources stated that the club record goalscorer would not leave, an opinion shared by manager Jose Mourinho. This morning, however, new reports from the Times claim that the Englishman will, in fact, stay at the club, but only until the summer, at which point the club may pay him to get him off their books.

Wayne Rooney moved from Everton to United in 2004 and has won every available trophy during his 12-year spell at the club, a tenure which, most likely, climaxed with him breaking club legend Bobby Charlton’s record with a brilliant free kick against Stoke in January.

The forward is unlikely to be thrilled by the prospect of playing in China, but his drastically reduced role at the club since Mourinho’s arrival will leave him with no other option than to leave, with former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp claiming he would make for a decent option at Arsenal.

