Wayne Rooney to stay at United

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has been a subject of strong interest from Chinese clubs of late.

Some reports have even claimed that the England international could move to China before the Chinese transfer window closes on 28 February.

The speculation over Rooney’s future intensified after United manager Jose Mourinho failed to provide guarantee over his future on Tuesday.

However, Sky Sports has claimed that the 31-year-old is interested in a move to China, but any move will have to wait until the summer as the striker is keen to see out the current season with United.

Rooney, who has 18 months left on his current United deal, has found himself out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho and has been linked with a move to China for quite some time. According to the Sky Sports report, Guangzhou Evergrande and Beijing Guoan are interested in signing United’s all-time top goalscorer and are ready to pay £750,000 a week wages to make him the world’s best-paid player.

